The Telegraph and Mescal Fires burning in a mountainous area east of Phoenix are both less than 25% contained.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Arizona, crews are trying to subdue two large wildfires that have burned more than 140,000 acres in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.

Both are less than 25% contained.

Officials say one of them, the Telegraph Fire, was started by human activity and that's under investigation.

The fires have prompted evacuations.