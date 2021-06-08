Arizona Wildfires Scorch More Than 130,000 Acres

June 8, 2021
High temperatures and strong wind gusts are fueling two large fires located in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.
Firefighters in Arizona are battling high temperatures in their effort to control two large wildfires burning in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.
Over 130,000 acres have been scorched.
Some residents in the impacted areas have been allowed to return home. There are also high-risk red flag warning in Northwest Arizona and parts of several other drought stricken Western states.