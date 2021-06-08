WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Arizona Wildfires Scorch More Than 130,000 Acres

By Newsy Staff
June 8, 2021
High temperatures and strong wind gusts are fueling two large fires located in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.
Firefighters in Arizona are battling high temperatures in their effort to control two large wildfires burning in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.

Over 130,000 acres have been scorched.

Some residents in the impacted areas have been allowed to return home. There are also high-risk red flag warning in Northwest Arizona and parts of several other drought stricken Western states.

