Arizona Wildfires Scorch More Than 130,000 Acres

High temperatures and strong wind gusts are fueling two large fires located in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.

Firefighters in Arizona are battling high temperatures in their effort to control two large wildfires burning in a mountainous area east of Phoenix.

Over 130,000 acres have been scorched.

Some residents in the impacted areas have been allowed to return home. There are also high-risk red flag warning in Northwest Arizona and parts of several other drought stricken Western states.