Arizona Judge Hears Trump Campaign Lawsuit

President Trump and his campaign have filed a dozen election lawsuits.

The Trump campaign was in court in Arizona Thursday.

A judge heard arguments in lawsuit that says poll workers wrongly invalidated thousands of in-person ballots in Maricopa County.

The Associated Press called the county and the state for Joe Biden last week.

Arizona's attorney general dismissed any claims of election fraud. And speaking to CNN Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there is no evidence of interference.

"Our office has been completely transparent, and there are many, many places along the way in the process that we have provided information to the public about how the election process works and everything that our office does, as well as the counties, to ensure the accuracy and fairness and security of the election. No, there is no current controversy."

As of Thursday, four had been dismissed and the rest were up in the air.

