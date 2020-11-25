Argentine Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies At 60

Maradona died of a heart attack just two weeks after undergoing brain surgery. He was 60 years old.

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has died.

The Associated Press reports Maradona died of a heart attack, two weeks after undergoing brain surgery at a Buenos Aires hospital.

Maradona is one of the most decorated soccer players in history. He played in four World Cups and scored the famous “Hand of God” goal in 1986, winning the World Cup title for Argentina that year.

Maradona was just 60 years old.