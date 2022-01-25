Are To-Go Cocktails During The Pandemic Here to Stay?

New York was the first state to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to-go during the pandemic.

"To-go" alcohol is a pandemic drinking habit that might be hard to kick. When cities were shutting down and indoor dining and drinking was no longer an option in 2020, a cocktails-to-go program was implemented in several states, including New York, under the temporary disaster emergency. But now, it could become permanent.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in her recent State of the State address that she will propose a law this year that permanently legalizes the sale of to-go drinks at bars and restaurants. As of now, it's permanent in 16 states and the District of Columbia and temporary in 19 states. But not everyone is toasting these changes, including owners of local liquor stores.

We're going to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks – a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year. pic.twitter.com/WctvtA0HXz — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 5, 2022

Newsy spoke with Jay Hibbard, vice president of government relations for Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, about his take on the drinks-to-go trend.