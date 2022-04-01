National One Cent Day is a day dedicated to the history and origins of the penny.

Time to pinch your pennies, if you have any.

April 1 is National One Cent Day. Abraham Lincoln has been on the U.S. penny since 1909. The United States first issued a one-cent coin produced by a private mint in 1787. It was designed by Benjamin Franklin.

You can mark the day by donating to a "take a penny, leave a penny" tray at a store, gamble with penny slots or make a small purchase with pennies only — but don't be that person holding up the line at the store.