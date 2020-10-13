Apple Unveils New iPhone 12

Apple plans to have net zero climate impact by 2030, so the iPhone 12 will be shipped without headphones or a charging brick.

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone on Tuesday: the iPhone 12 along with the 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini.

During its presentation, Apple said the new iPhone is capable of faster uploads and downloads and is smaller and lighter than its previous generation.

Apple also said it's furthering its efforts to cut down on waste. It plans to have net zero climate impact by 2030 so the iPhone 12 will be shipped without headphones or a charging brick, although the charging cord will be included.

Prices start at $699 for the Mini and range to about $1,100 for the Pro Max.

The 12 and 12 Pro will be available next Friday while the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max will be available on Nov. 13.