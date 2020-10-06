WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Final Hours To Submit iPhone Claim Against Apple

By Newsy Staff
October 6, 2020
Owners of certain iPhone 6, 7 and SE models can get up to $25 as part of a class action suit over system slowdowns.
If you bought an iPhone before December 21st of 2017, listen up.

You're down to your final hours to submit a claim in a $500 million class action lawsuit.

Apple has admitted it used software updates to slow down some iPhones, intentionally.

It said it needed to protect older iPhones with lithium-ion batteries from overheating.

But customers believe Apple was trying to force people to buy the latest models sooner.

Owners of certain iPhone 6, 7 and SE models can get up to $25 in claims.

Click here to apply by Oct. 6.

A court will hold a final hearing on Dec. 4 to decide whether to approve the settlement. Payments will be sent out after that, barring appeals.

