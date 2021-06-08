WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Apple Introduces New Features With iOS 15

By Eliana Moreno
June 8, 2021
Some new features are coming to iPhones.

Apple announced iOS 15 is taking everyday tools on our phones and making them better.

FaceTime calls will be more natural, The Weather app is getting an upgrade and there's a new way to manage notifications.

A feature called "SharePlay" is being rolled out, which allows different users to watch movies, shows or listen to music at the same time.

