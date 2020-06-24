Appeals Court Dismisses Case Against Michael Flynn

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Wednesday that the criminal case against the former national security adviser should be tossed out.

An appeals court ruled prosecution of President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn be dismissed.

The 2-1 ruling Wednesday by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals prevents judges from further prosecuting the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. However, the Justice Department announced in May they would no longer pursue criminal charges against him.

Two of the judges agreed with the Justice Department's reasoning for dropping the case, arguing the items Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about weren't related to the case. The third judge, in his dissent, accused the court of exceeding its jurisdiction.

President Trump — who's repeatedly called for Flynn's exoneration — praised the ruling on Twitter, calling it a "great" decision.