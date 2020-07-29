AP: Trump Admin. In Talks To Pull Federal Agents Out Of Portland

A source told the Associated Press the Trump administration has already started talks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering pulling federal officers out of Portland, Oregon.

A senior White House official told the Associated Press the administration is willing to start doing so if Oregon increases its enforcement in the city. The official said the administration has already started talks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office, but no agreement has been made as of Tuesday evening.

"Whose lives matter?"

"Black lives matter!"

The nightly protests over racial injustice and police brutality in Portland began in late May after the death of George Floyd. President Trump deployed federal law enforcement officers to the area in early July as more and more protests turned violent. But that's only inflamed tensions further.

Videos of the protests show federal agents responding night after night with tear gas, pepper balls, and stun grenades as demonstrators throw fireworks, bricks, and rocks at the city's federal courthouse and the officers surrounding it.

Attorney General William Barr defended the federal response to the ongoing protests earlier this week, telling lawmakers there's no doubt in his mind unrest would spread if not for federal agents sent by President Trump.

