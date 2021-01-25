AP: Lawmakers Threatened Ahead Of Trial

25,000 Guard members were brought in ahead of the inauguration, following the attack on the Capitol.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As the second impeachment trial of former President Trump gets set to begin, federal law enforcement is looking into a number of threats aimed at members of Congress.

That's according to reporting from The Associated Press.

Now U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement are insisting thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington.

25,000 Guard members were brought in ahead of the inauguration, following the attack on the Capitol.

The Guard says just about 7,000 members will remain in D.C. in the coming days.