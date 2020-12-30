AP: Girl Scouts Investigated For Possible Ties To Child Labor

The AP reports the cookies are one of many popular products using palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia – places where kids are often doing the work.

A troubling investigation...tying girl scout cookies to child labor.

The Girl Scouts said it's a "supply chain" issue.

The bakers that actually make the cookies say they're working to source sustainable palm oil.

One top Girl Scout cookie seller said she is boycotting cookie sales this year, and wants others to do the same.

"So many people don't even know. They don't even know what they are contributing to when they buy a box of cookies. They think, 'Oh, this is such a good thing we're doing. We're donating to Girl Scouts.' Girl Scouts is supposed to be making the world a better place and this isn't at all making the world better."

The same palm oil also shows up in some toothpastes and snack foods.

Recently, the U.S. said it's blocking palm oil from a large Malaysian producer that has ties to forced labor.