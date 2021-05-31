Anti-Government Protests Continue In Colombia

Protests have been going on for more than a month now.

In Colombia, pro-police demonstrators filled the streets of Bogota in a demonstration assembled by the president's party.

Anti-government demonstrators are protesting against the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and proposed tax hikes.

Police have been attacking protesters and human rights activists have accused police of overreacting.

At least 40 people have been killed.