NBA's Antetokounmpo Signs $228M Extension With Milwaukee

Some history made in pro basketball. The Athletic reports one of the sport's biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has agreed to sign a record five-year $228 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2-time MVP has played his entire 7-year career with the team. He tweeted today, "This is my home, this is my city."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include more information about the contract extension.