Another 1 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment

It's a slight drop from two weeks ago, but still a sign that economic recovery amid the pandemic is slowing.

Just over one million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last week.

It's a slight drop from two weeks ago. One analyst told the Wall Street Journal: “We’re seeing gradual improvement, but we really need to underscore the word ‘gradual’ here."

Economists warn that more layoffs brings the risk of permanent economic damage to the labor market.

Data shows 27 million Americans are collecting some form of unemployment benefits. But that may be inflated by double counting states.

