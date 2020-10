Former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security penned the op-ed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We now know which Trump administration official wrote a scathing 2018 New York Times op-ed criticizing the president.

Miles Taylor revealed he was the author.

He's a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security. He left his position in 2019.

Taylor previously denied he wrote the anonymous op-ed.

In the essay, he called President Trump "a man without character."