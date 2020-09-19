An Unlikely Friendship: Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Antonin Scalia

Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg forged a close friendship while leading Supreme Court's liberal and conservative wings.

Perhaps an odd couple.

Late Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Scalia — a hardcore conservative appointed by President Reagan.

Ginsburg — ruling with the court's liberal wing.

The two shared a unique friendship, serving on he Supreme court for 23 years together.

They shared a love of the opera and travel. And a reverence for the law.

One of Scalia's sons, sharing on Twitter, a story that spoke to their friendship.

This passage from federal Judge Jeffrey Sutton. Sutton says he saw two dozen roses Scalia was getting ready to bring to Ginsburg for her birthday. Sutton questioned the reason — if such acts of kindness ever swayed his counterpart on the court.

Scalia, saying some things are more important than votes.