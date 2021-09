In the 20 years since that Tuesday morning, Joe Cooper says it seems like his memories have frozen in time.

Joseph Cooper’s voice has become immortalized – it's part of the timeline in American history from September 11, 2001.

At the time of the 9/11 attacks, Cooper’s role as a traffic management coordinator at the Boston Air Traffic Control Center mostly dealt with weather, traffic delays and volume problems.

But that peaceful morning suddenly turned into pandemonium.