WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To The Supreme Court

SMS
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To The Supreme Court
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
No Democrats voted to confirm, marking the first time in 151 years a justice was confirmed to the court without any support from the minority party.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate Monday night in a near party-line vote: 52 votes in favor, 48 against.

 

No Democrats voted to confirm her, marking the first time in 151 years a justice was confirmed to the court without any support from the minority party. It's also the closest confirmation ever to a presidential election.

Barrett was sworn in at the White House within hours, officially making her the Court's ninth justice.

Barrett's confirmation gives the court a solid conservative majority. It also opens the possibility of new rulings on a handful of key issues, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage and the Affordable Care Act.

She's President Trump's third appointed justice and becomes just the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

SMS