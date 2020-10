The railroad told Congress that without that funding, 2,400 more jobs are on the chopping block.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Amtrak says it needs nearly $5 billion from the federal government to avoid service cuts and job losses.

The railroad told Congress today without that funding, 2,400 more jobs are on the chopping block. Amtrak said last month it was furloughing 2,000 employees.

Amtrak is still reeling from the drastic decrease in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.