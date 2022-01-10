Americans Face Climbing Health Costs

Americans are spending more on health care today than at any time in nearly four decades. Premiums are up about 22% in just the past five years.

Premiums are up about 22% in just the past five years. That's according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

It's costing everyone more, from employees to employers to the government.

One of the main drivers is the cost associated with billing you and your insurer.

An estimated 15% to 30% of health care spending is on administrative services, according to one analysis by the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Behind the scenes, there are large teams of staff with expertise in medical coding who decide how your visit is billed and how providers get paid for seeing you.

Doctors complain their offices now spend a majority of your appointment time filling out complex paperwork or calling your insurance to explain why they performed certain procedures or prescribed treatments.

Face time with a health care provider has been cut to an average of 13 to 16 minutes per visit. That was discovered by the society of actuaries in an analysis last year.

Now some doctors and insurance specialists have taken to social media to teach patients how to negotiate medical bills themselves.

America's traditional "fee-for-service" model is also inflating prices.

Under this system, hospitals and providers are not paid based on patient outcome.

Instead, they are reimbursed based on how many patients they see and how many services they perform. So there are financial incentives to do more tests or treatments.

Physicians say fighting insurance is often a losing battle.

Some of the highest-earning insurers are also reporting bigger profits.

CVS Health raked in more than $7 billion in earnings last year. That's more than a 100% jump over the past decade.

United Health Care's profits have soared over 230% since 2010. The company pocketed more than $15 billion last year.

All while average Americans struggle to keep up, with an estimated 1 in 5 having medical bills in collections.