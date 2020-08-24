WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

American Airlines To Get EPA Approval On Coronavirus-Fighting Coating

By Nathan Byrne
August 24, 2020
It's only approved for use in Texas, though.
American Airlines has been authorized to start using a new surface coating that can kill the coronavirus for up to seven days.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce the emergency use authorization of "Surface-Wise 2," which promises to provide added protection for travelers.

The EPA says the coating immobilizes viruses and bacteria within two hours and keeps working for a week.

It's only approved for use in Texas, though. The coating can be applied at American's airport facilities in the state and on flights originating from there.

