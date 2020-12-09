$129 For A Pre-Flight COVID Test? Why They May Not Do Much

American Airlines passengers can now request at-home tests before they fly in certain cities. But with such pricey tests, who will actually get them?

Airlines all over the world are experimenting with ways to verify passengers' health before they fly. American Airlines just became the first U.S. airline to expand testing to a broad swath of travelers flying within the U.S. But it's a pricey, mutli-step process, and unlikely to help much in the short term. Still, it could be a sign of what's to come.