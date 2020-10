The company said returning the planes to service by then is "highly dependent" on when the the FAA recertifies them.

American Airlines is putting its 737 Max planes back on the schedule for the end of December.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2019 after two separate plane crashes that killed nearly 350 people.