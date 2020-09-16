737 Max Pilot: House Report 'Ringing Condemnation' Of Boeing Culture

A damning government report details Boeing's failures on the 737 Max. Newsy talked to a Max pilot who's been fighting for answers since the start.

When the FAA grounded Boeing's 737 Max in March 2019, it was the start of a crisis that would plunge the company into a crisis the likes of which it had never faced. Now, its old CEO gone, the company is admitting "mistakes" and says it will keep working to improve. But pilots are still skeptical. Newsy explains the problem from the start, and talks to one of American Airlines' most experienced Max pilots for perspective.