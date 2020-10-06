Exclusive: Pilot Docked Pay After Insisting Co-Pilot Wear A Mask

Face masks are required for passengers, but optional for some pilots in the cockpit. When one American Airlines pilot insisted on them, he lost pay.

American Airlines, unlike its biggest competitors Delta and United Airlines, makes it optional for pilots to wear a mask once they're in the cockpit. But Newsy learned of two pilots who were pulled from flights for insisting their colleagues wear a mask during flight. At least one was docked pay. The pilots' union says there are unsettled safety concerns with wearing a mask while flying. But one pilot, who talked exclusively to Newsy, says to take pay from the sidelined pilot is "simply wrong."