Newsy exposes the important nuance in America's mental health crisis, with a focus on how people are overcoming their struggles.

The CDC reports one in four Americans between the ages 18-44 received mental health treatment last year. That's up nearly 20% from before the pandemic.

These are the stories of Americans from all walks of life and how they've overcome some of their darkest days. They are messages of struggle, but also hope.

Newsy’s mental health initiative, “America’s Breakdown: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis,” brings you deeply personal and thoughtfully told stories on the state of mental health care in the U.S. Click here to learn more.