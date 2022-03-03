AMC To Charge Slightly More For 'The Batman' Tickets

March 3, 2022
The theater chain found success a few years ago by raising weekend showtime prices for premium movies where there's more attendance.
AMC will charge you a little more to see the new Warner Bros. film "The Batman," which hits theaters Friday.
AMC has been charging more for premium movies in Europe, where AMC acquired Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group in 2016, for years.
"The Batman" is projected to rake in $100 million to $125 million at the domestic box office.