AMC To Charge Slightly More For 'The Batman' Tickets

SMS
AMC To Charge Slightly More For 'The Batman' Tickets
By Veronica De La Cruz
and Newsy Staff
By Veronica De La Cruz
and Newsy Staff
March 3, 2022
March 3, 2022
The theater chain found success a few years ago by raising weekend showtime prices for premium movies where there's more attendance.

AMC will charge you a little more to see the new Warner Bros. film "The Batman," which hits theaters Friday.  

The theater chain found success a few years ago by raising weekend showtime prices for premium movies where there's more attendance.

AMC has been charging more for premium movies in Europe, where AMC acquired Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group in 2016, for years. 

"The Batman" is projected to rake in $100 million to $125 million at the domestic box office.  

SMS