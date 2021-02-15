Amazon Suing New York Attorney General

February 15, 2021
The company argued they are following coronavirus guidelines and have exceeded requirements.
Amazon has sued New York's Attorney General over her lawsuit against the company for its coronavirus safety protocols.
Amazon wants a judge to block the New York attorney general's office's requests to increase safety measures.
New York's AG said Amazon is using this as a distraction and to not take accountability.