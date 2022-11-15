Amazon Reportedly Plans To Lay Off 10,000 Corporate, Tech Employees

According to reporting from Reuters and the New York Times, those cuts could come as soon as this week.

Amazon could soon become the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs ahead of the holidays.

According to reporting from Reuters and the New York Times, those cuts could come as soon as this week.

Related Story Facebook Parent Company Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs, 13% Of Workforce

The company is planning to lay off up to 10,000 corporate and tech employees.

That's about 3% of the company's corporate workforce.

If these cuts pan out, they'd be the biggest in Amazon's history.