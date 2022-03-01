Amazon Easing Mask Mandates For Warehouse Workers

The company informed workers of the updated policy over the weekend.

As of today, some Amazon employees can ditch their masks.

The company says warehouse workers don't have to wear them in states that don't have a mask mandate. The new policy applies to all employees, including people who are not vaccinated.

The change comes after the CDC changed its mask wearing guidance. Amazon calls the move "an exciting step in our path to normal operations." Other retailers like Target are also updating their mask policies.