Amazon Customers Max Out 'Thank My Driver' Program In 1 Day

Amazon Gives Delivery Drivers $5 If You Tell Alexa To Thank Them
The initiative let customers send $5 to delivery workers on Amazon's dime.
Delivery workers aren't officially part of Santa's workshop, but a lot of people will agree they create some magic during the holidays. And customers said thank you to Amazon drivers in a big way.
Amazon's "Alexa, Thank My Driver" initiative let customers send $5 to delivery workers, and Amazon covered the cost.
It was so popular, 1 million "thank-you's" were distributed in a single day — maxing out the program.
The five drivers who received the most "thank you's" will be awarded $10,000 for themselves, and an extra $10,000 for a charity of their choice.
