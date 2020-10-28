Amazon Braces For Peak Delivery Season

It's getting ready by bringing on 100,000 seasonal workers.

The coronavirus has changed a lot this year when it comes to how we celebrate holidays.

But one thing that has remained the same — it's still peak delivery season for retailers like Amazon.

Jobs include picking, packing, shipping and delivering orders.

Amazon, which was already experiencing an influx of business because of COVID-19, also announced promotions for 35,000 employees.