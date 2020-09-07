Amazon Bans Foreign Seed Sales In The U.S.

The Department of Agriculture, Homeland Security and other federal government bureaus are investigating unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds.

Amazon is banning foreign seeds and plant products from being sold in the U.S.

The company updated its policy on Sept. 2 after Americans received more than 8,000 packages of seeds they didn't order from Chinese retailers.

The USDA wants to protect U.S. agriculture from "invasive pests and noxious weeds." It said so far, there isn't "any evidence indicating this is something other than a "brushing scam" where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales."