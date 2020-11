American Medical Association Calls Racism A Public Health Threat

Nation's largest medical association says Black and Hispanic communities disproportionately impacted by diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

The American Medical Association now recognizes racism as a public health threat.

The nation's largest association of doctors adopted new policies acknowledging the effects of racism in health care and supporting programs to combat that.

The nation's largest medical association says Black and Hispanic communities are disproportionately impacted by diseases such as heart disease and diabetes because of poor health care and other discriminations.