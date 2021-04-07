Almost Half Of All New U.S. COVID Cases Are In Just 5 States

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the U.S.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are rising and almost half the new infections appear to come from five states.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported 44 percent of the country's new cases in the last seven days. That's more than 197,000 new cases.

Michigan has seen some of the biggest spikes in cases. The seven-day average of new daily cases has more than doubled in just two weeks there.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she does not plan to tighten restrictions.