Kobe Bryant's Widow Sees Early Win In Leaked Crash Scene Photo Case

Vanessa Bryant went to court in order to get the alleged leakers' names released.

The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies believed to have shared photos of the Kobe Bryant crash scene will be publicly identified.

A judge sided with Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, who wanted the names to be released.

Los Angeles County officials said they wanted the names redacted because they didn't want hackers to be able to access the photos. The judge said that argument doesn't make any sense because Los Angeles officials said the images had been deleted.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people died in a the helicopter crash last year.