All 5,000 Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt To Be Tested For COVID-19

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told reporters the aircraft carrier will remain pierside in Guam while the tests are conducted.

All 5,000 of the USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew members will be tested for the coronavirus as the number of infected sailors on board continues to grow.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told reporters Thursday the aircraft carrier will remain pierside in Guam while the tests are conducted. He said those showing symptoms will be given priority, as well as essential crew members and those who have been in close contact with infected sailors.

Modly added, at that point, no sailors had been hospitalized or were seriously ill. In addition to the testing, the ship is undergoing deep cleaning to stop the spread of the virus.

It's unclear exactly how many sailors have tested positive. Officials say the ship is still operationally capable despite the infections.

Contains footage from CNN.