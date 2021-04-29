Alexei Navalny Says Putin A 'Naked, Thieving King'

Navalny is the Kremlin's most vocal critic, but he and his movement have come under legal pressure as he faces new criminal charges.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called Russian President Vladimir Putin a (quote) "naked, thieving king" during a courtroom hearing in Moscow.

Navalny made his statement virtually from prison. It was his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week.

His allies say authorities are seeking to brand his disbanded network of regional offices as "extremist."