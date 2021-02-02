Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recalls Feelings During Insurrection

The congresswoman recounted her experience on Instagram live last night.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she feared for her life during last month's capitol insurrection.

Ocasio-Cortez said she hid in a colleague's office for hours as insurrectionists roamed the halls.

She also shared that she's a survivor of sexual assault and compared GOP members calls' to "move on" from the event as a tactic used by abusers.