Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recalls Feelings During Insurrection

By Newsy Staff
February 2, 2021
The congresswoman recounted her experience on Instagram live last night.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she feared for her life during last month's capitol insurrection.

Ocasio-Cortez said she hid in a colleague's office for hours as insurrectionists roamed the halls.

She also shared that she's a survivor of sexual assault and compared GOP members calls' to "move on" from the event as a tactic used by abusers.

