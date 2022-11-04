Aldi Is Rolling Back Thanksgiving Groceries To 2019 Prices

If you’re hosting this Thanksgiving, you may be able to save on holiday staples like stuffing, pie and wine by shopping at Aldi.

According to a report by market research firm IRI, 38% of shoppers expect to pay more for Thanksgiving groceries this year. And with good reason, as grocery prices are at an all-time high.

But certain grocers are promising to help make the meal more affordable. For instance, discount supermarket chain Aldi announced that it would "rewind" prices back to those of 2019 for many Thanksgiving menu favorites.

Beginning Nov. 2, the fast-growing grocery store began offering many products at up to 30% off to match 2019 prices. These items include holiday favorites such as stuffing, brown-and-serve rolls, pie and wine, among others.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S., said in a statement. "You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond."

Other Stores Lowering Prices

Walmart announced it would lower prices for the holiday as well, stating that customers can expect to purchase items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year's prices.

"All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year," the company said in the announcement, adding that their stores would have whole turkeys available priced at less than $1 a pound.

The chain — which is No. 1 on FoodInstrudy.com's list of top grocers by revenue for 2022 — is currently rolling out the pricing. Walmart reports that the savings will be available for holiday meals through Dec. 26, 2022.

Virginia-based Lidl U.S. promises customers can put together a traditional Thanksgiving meal for up to 10 people for less than $30 by shopping at its stores.

Lidl is offering Thanksgiving baskets modeled after items selected by the American Farm Bureau Federation in its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey. These items are all available for under $30 through the grocery chain's loyalty program, myLidl.

Lidl shared the list of items in each Thanksgiving basket on Twitter.

Starting today, turkeys for $0.49/lb and a full Thanksgiving basket for less than $30 (again!)🦃🛒 Full details here >> https://t.co/5xDFQ4YnZ9 pic.twitter.com/8VMXEmM4JB — Lidl US (@LidlUS) November 2, 2022

The baskets are available at all Lidl U.S. stores while supplies last.

Other major grocery stores, such as Costco, Publix and mega-chain Kroger, which recently made news for its plans to buy rival grocer Albertsons, will likely have special prices on certain items but have not announced significant price decreases for the Thanksgiving holiday.