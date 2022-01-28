Alaska Joins Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate For National Guard

Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a lawsuit against the Biden administration's inoculation requirement for the military.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a lawsuit that challenges the federal vaccine mandate for National Guard members. The lawsuit was filed by Gov. Abbott last month.

They're two of seven Republican governors who oppose the order.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated vaccination against COVID-19 for the entire military last August.

Air National Guard members had until Dec. 31 to comply. Army National Guard members still have until June 30.