Alaska Joins Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate For National Guard

SMS
Alaska Joins Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate For National Guard
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
January 28, 2022
January 28, 2022
Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a lawsuit against the Biden administration's inoculation requirement for the military.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a lawsuit that challenges the federal vaccine mandate for National Guard members. The lawsuit was filed by Gov. Abbott last month.

Related StoryAir Force Discharges 27 Service Members Over Vaccine RefusalAir Force Discharges 27 Service Members Over Vaccine Refusal

They're two of seven Republican governors who oppose the order.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated vaccination against COVID-19 for the entire military last August.

Air National Guard members had until Dec. 31 to comply. Army National Guard members still have until June 30.

SMS