Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Blames Unvaccinated Residents

Experts say all but a handful of new COVID hospitalizations and deaths are people who didn't get the shots.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the nation.

Governor Kay Ivey says people need to get the shots to save lives and she had some harsh words for those who don't

She said, "Folks are supposed to have common sense. It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks, It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."

