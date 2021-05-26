Alabama, Georgia Ban Vaccine Passports

There's been a huge debate surrounding vaccine passports as the country tries to return to activities from before the pandemic.

When we talk about moving past the pandemic and into a life with concerts and large events again, a huge debate surrounds vaccine passports. Now, two states are banning them.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law that went into effect immediately.

Under the law, government entities can't issue the documentation and businesses can't ask for it.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp took executive action that prevents state agencies, state service providers and state properties from asking for vaccine passports. He also said people won't need a vaccination in order to go to Georgia.