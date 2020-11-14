Airports Bombed In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Amid Fears Of Civil War

Fighting erupted after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office and the opposition Tigray region rebelled against him.

Ethiopia's Tigray regional government has fired rockets at two airports as a deadly conflict escalates in Africa's second most populous country.

The fighting erupted after Prime Minister – who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner – took office two years ago. He ended a border war with neighboring Eritrea and freed political prisoners.

But the Tigray regional government rebelled against his rule. Now the federal government is calling for the arrest of Tigray leaders and disarming of its regional militia.

More than 14,000 refugees have fled to neighboring Sudan amid fears of civil war.