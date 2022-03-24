Airlines Push To End Federal Mask Mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention two weeks ago announced a one-month extension to the mask mandate.

Wearing a mask in an airport or on a plane may soon be a thing of the past.

Nearly a dozen major airline companies are urging the Biden administration to end the federal mask mandate.

Airlines for America, which represents American, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and other carriers, released a letter Wednesday addressed to President Biden, saying “the persistent and steady decline of hospitalization and death rates are the most compelling indicator that our country is well protected against disease from COVID-19."

"Now is the time for the administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions, including the international predeparture testing requirement and federal mask mandates,” the letter said.

"There's no evidence that BA.2 variant results in more severe disease, nor does it appear to be more likely to evade our immune protection," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.