Lessons From 9/11 Recovery Give Airlines Guideposts For COVID-19

Like 9/11, the coronavirus has changed the way we fly. But are these changes here to stay?

In the wake of 9/11, airlines watched demand plummet. It was a hole that would take years to dig out of. The industry that emerged on the other side was very different: fewer workers, more low-cost carriers. Now, as the coronavirus keeps spreading, demand is still down more than 60 percent for most carriers. It's an economic crunch they've never felt before. But there are lessons from the past that could keep them afloat now.