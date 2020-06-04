Government Allows Airlines To Stop Service To Some Airports

Airlines received the OK from the government to cut service to airports with low passenger demand.

More than a dozen U.S. airlines got the okay to stop servicing 75 airports with low passenger demand.

The U.S. Transportation Department said each airport will still have flights from at least one air carrier. The government approval to halt services to those airports allows the airlines to still receive federal payroll assistance grants.

Airlines have been among the industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandmeic, stay-at-home orders, and travel restrictions.

Fox Business reports that airports seeing reduced service includes Chattanooga, Tennessee... Bangor, Maine... and Flint, Michigan.