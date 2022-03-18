Airborne Gummies Recalled Due To Caps Causing Minor Injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off due to pressure buildup.

Nearly 4 million bottles of Airborne Gummies, an immunity supplement, are being recalled because people could get hurt when opening the containers for the first time. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off due to pressure buildup.

As a result, 18 people reported being injured. Consumers are urged not to open the bottles and instead return them for a refund. Already opened bottles are not part of the product recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and therefore no longer pose a hazard.

The products were sold at various drug and big-box stores from May 2020 through February 2022.

For a refund customers can call the company toll-free at (888) 266-8003 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.